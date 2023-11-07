Search Continues for Missing Lincoln Man Near His Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–As the search continues for a missing Lincoln man, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning announced they are receiving additional help from Lincoln Police and the Nebraska Department of Corrections in searching the area of his home in the Yankee Hill neighborhood.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said a search warrant was served on Monday at the home of 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich in the area of SW 9th and West Burnham Street, where evidence was collected but details were not revealed.

Houchin added that Goodrich’s husband, Marshall Vogel, is no longer cooperating with investigators. Vogel organized a search party over the weekend with friends, family and law enforcement.

“Marshall Vogel and his family are no longer cooperating with the sheriff’s office on this investigation,” Houchin told reporters Tuesday morning.

The initial investigation shows that deputies were called around 7:45pm Friday to the home, after Goodrich and Vogel apparently got into an argument. Once investigators showed up, Goodrich apparently left and no criminal activity was found at the time. Vogel called LSO back Saturday night to report Goodrich as missing.

Houchin did clarify that the initial report Goodrich’s phone last pinged near SW 13th and West Van Dorn was misinformation seen on social media. His phone was last active around his home west of SW 9th and West Burnham.

“We do not know what happened to Tyler Goodrich at this time,” Houchin said. “Everything is open at this point on what could have happened.”

If you have information on the whereabouts of Tyler Goodrich, who is 6-1, 185 pounds, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray zip up running sweatshirt and running shoes.