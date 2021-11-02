Search Begins For New LPS Superintendent
(KFOR NEWS November 2, 2021) The search to replace Dr. Steve Joel as Superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools begins later today (11/2).
The Lincoln Board of Education will meet for a Special Meeting at 4:00 this afternoon (Tuesday) at LPS District Office, 5905 O St. Members of the public and media may access the meetings via live video streaming or by physically attending the meetings, which are subject to all national, state and local limitations on public gatherings associated with COVID-19. The agenda can be found here: lps.org/board.
During the Special Meeting, the Board will interview the search firm finalists and then discuss, consider and take action to select the search consultant firm to assist the district in selection of a new LPS superintendent. The Board may also take or cause to be taken all other necessary or appropriate actions relating to the superintendent search consultant search firms, or as to any related matters regarding the overall superintendent search process.
