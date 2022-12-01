Generic tickets on white background.

Have you heard of Punk rocker GG Allin? If so, you know what a train wreck this guy was. His talent however was bigger than his more than fucked up life. That life is now being made into a documentary.

There’s no release date given for the movie at this time for “GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die.” The biopic is the true story of “what happens when substance abuse is at it’s pinnacle and mental illness is untreated.

Bio director Jonas Åkerlund says the flick is about a sick person who should have asked for help.

I’ve read quite a bit articles and watched a few films on GG’s life. I’m not an expert, but know enough to know that I want to see this flic when it drops. Keep ya posted

