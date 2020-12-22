Scottsbluff National Monument is Nebraska’s Most Visited National Park
(KFOR NEWS December 22, 2020) The National Park System looked at data from the National Park Service’s National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics and found 305,112 people visit Nebraska’s 5 national parks annually, generating $27,300,000 in revenue for the state per year.
Nebraska summary:
- Number of NPS parks*: 5
- Annual visitors to NPS parks: 305,112
- Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $27,300,000
- Most visited NPS park (& visits): Scotts Bluff NM (166,007)
The most visited national park in the country is Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.
