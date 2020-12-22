      Weather Alert

Scottsbluff National Monument is Nebraska’s Most Visited National Park

Dec 22, 2020 @ 3:31am

(KFOR NEWS  December 22, 2020)  The National Park System looked at data from the National Park Service’s National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics and found 305,112 people visit Nebraska’s 5 national parks annually, generating $27,300,000 in revenue for the state per year.

Nebraska summary:

  • Number of NPS parks*: 5
  • Annual visitors to NPS parks: 305,112
  • Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $27,300,000
  • Most visited NPS park (& visits): Scotts Bluff NM (166,007)

The most visited national park in the country is Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

