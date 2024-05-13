Scott Stapp & wife Jaclyn divorcing

Scott Stapp and his wife, Jaclyn Stapp, are divorcing.

A rep for the Creed frontman tells ABC Audio, “Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately.”

Scott and Jaclyn had been married for 18 years and share three kids. Stapp was previously married to Hillaree Burns, with whom he has one child.

Scott has not publicly commented on the separation, but he shared an Instagram post on Sunday, May 12, featuring photos from a recent solo show alongside the caption, “It was a spiritual experience.”

In between his solo shows, Stapp is preparing for Creed’s reunion tour, kicking off in July. The band played their first concerts together in over 10 years on April’s Summer of ’99 cruise.

