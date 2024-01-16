Scott Stapp announces solo tour behind upcoming ‘Higher Power’ album

Scott Stapp has announced a solo tour in support of his upcoming album, Higher Power.

The headlining outing kicks off March 10 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and will wrap up March 22 in Clear Lake, Iowa. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ScottStapp.com.

Higher Power, Stapp’s fourth solo effort, will be released March 15. Its title track currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Stapp’s 2024 plans also include a reunion tour with Creed, which will mark the band’s first live shows in over 10 years.

