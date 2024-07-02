Scott Ian reacts to Anthrax reference in new Stephen King book

Scott Ian is fanboying over an Anthrax reference in a new Stephen King book.

The famed author name-checks the thrash band’s song “Madhouse” in a short story called “Finn,” which is included in a recently released collection titled You Like It Darker.

“I was reading on the flight home from Europe yesterday,” Ian writes in an Instagram post alongside a screenshot of the referencing page. “Steve uses our song ‘Madhouse’ as a torture device. Perfect!”

The guitarist adds, “I apologize if the sound of my head exploding when I saw Anthrax mentioned woke anyone up on the plane.”

Anthrax has also cited King’s work in their music, including with their album Among the Living, which references The Stand.

