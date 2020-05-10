Scooters Expected to Return to Omaha This Summer
OMAHA, Neb. – It looks like scooters will be back on the streets of Omaha this summer, unless the coronavirus keeps them away. The city announced Thursday that two companies, Spin and Bird, signed up for the second year of the city’s pilot program. Unless the pandemic prompts the city to stop the program, scooters will return in June and remain until November.
Across the U.S., scooters have proven popular with riders, but led to several accidents. The city said that for 2020, scooter companies must provide assurance that that they can slow down and stop.
