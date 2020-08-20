Schools To Report Covid 19 Cases Weekly
Lincoln, NE (August 20, 2020) Lincoln public schools have issued their first Covid 19 report of the new year.
So far, 4 cases have been confirmed among students and staff. They include two students at Cavett Elementary, one at Southwest High School, and one staff member not associated with a school.
LPS also reports that 35 of its staff members are in quarantine after close contacts with people who tested positive. Thursday’s absence report, 1 %, is considered normal.
When there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in a school building, LPS will continue to follow protocols and work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on the contact tracing process. Through that process, anyone identified as a close, high-risk contact with the positive case will be called directly and given instructions on next steps. Those next steps could include self-monitoring or self-isolating and reporting to the health department or health care provider if symptoms develop.
If there is a positive case reported at LPS and a person is not directly called by the health department or LPS staff, then they are not considered a close, high-risk contact. Anyone with questions about possible exposure should contact the LLCHD at 402-441-8006 or your healthcare provider.
Due to privacy rules and regulations, identifying information of the person affected, such as name, position, age etc., will not be released. LPS will continue to collaborate with LLCHD and follow its guidelines regarding the safety of staff.
The health department recommends everyone should wear face coverings, practice hand hygiene and physical distancing, and self-screen and monitor for symptoms daily. Should you develop or currently have any COVID-19 symptoms or answer yes to any of the self-screening questions, please stay home and contact your healthcare provider.