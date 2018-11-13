Schools To Have Stronger Mental Health Emphasis

Nebraska schools are getting new resources for students with mental and behavioral health problems. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that schools have received a written guidebook connecting them to community mental health services from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The state also has received a $9 million, five-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The grant will pay for pilot programs in Chadron, Hastings and South Sioux City. Schools in those cities will look for proactive ways to help students before they need more intensive and costly care. The guidebook is also designed to connect students and their families to resources early.

“Nebraska is seizing opportunities to address behavioral health needs. Our goal is to collectively support, enhance, and sustain safe, healthy, and successful learning environments for all Nebraska’s children and youth,” said Governor Ricketts. “We can do this through a comprehensive, integrated team approach to school safety, grounded in collaboration, context, and best practices.”

Developing and implementing a plan for educating school personnel on mental health resources is one of the items in the DHHS 2018-2019 Business Plan. The Department’s Division of Behavioral Health will actively collaborate with the State Department of Education. The resource being distributed to schools, known as the Behavioral Health Resources “toolkit” is also available online at http://dhhs.ne.gov/behavioral_health/SOC/Pages/Home.aspx.

Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health, noted that DBH has received multiple requests from education partners about accessing school-based mental health resources, and as a result, DBH developed the new toolkit.

“Schools and other educational organizations across the state are in a unique position to help connect youth and families to behavioral health services,” said Director Dawson. “Education staff are often the first to identify the needs of youth and it is our commitment to support them in making resource information readily available to those who care for and serve Nebraska’s children and youth.”

“School officials consistently tell me that the mental and behavioral health of students is among their biggest concerns and challenges,” said Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt. “We know students are dealing with a lot every day and need extra support. This project and collaboration is designed to find ways to provide that support. We hope to find strategies and solutions in this project that we can build upon throughout the state.”