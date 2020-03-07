Schools, Some Businesses In Fremont Closing As A Precaution Due To Coronavirus
FREMONT–(News Release Mar. 7)–Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School and the Fremont Family YMCA announced Saturday that due to notification by Three Rivers Public Health and the following activities are being cancelled or postponed out of an abundance of caution. This is a preventative measure to mitigate, suppress and delay the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist stated “this is a prudent preventative measure.”
Earlier Saturday, the Douglas County Health Department provided more information about the 36-year-old woman who returned from the UK in February and tested positive for Novel Coronavirus. The patient has reported going to a basketball game at a Fremont YMCA, a VFW dinner, and multiple health care facilities.
After an investigation, Dr. Pour and other health care professionals determined the most at-risk individuals the patient was in contact with were the health care workers.
According to a release, as of Saturday, there have been 30+ employees who will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. They will be asked to provide updates twice daily.
One of those employees is being quarantined at Nebraska Medicine because their home has elderly occupants.
Governor Pete Ricketts, calling her Patient 1, says that the patient does have underlying health conditions.
Patient 1 lives alone in an apartment complex and according to Ricketts they are working to contact that complex. She had been visiting with family and those family members are now experiencing symptoms as well.
According to Dr. Audi Pour, the director of the Douglas County Health Department, the patient is currently stable.
Increased precautions at entry points at the hospitals and clinics will also be utilized. Visitors are asked to avoid coming to the hospital if experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the release.
Dr. Pour says her office will be working through the weekend to determine if any other individuals need to self-quarantine. Her two goals are to contain the spread and to protect the high-risk individuals.
According to Pour, high-risk individuals include the elderly, those with underlying disease, and those with compromised immune systems.
She reminds those who are considered high-risk to reconsider large gatherings, hugs, and handshakes.