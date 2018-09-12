School Zone Scofflaws Ticketed

Over 500 drivers are going to be paying big fines. They were ticketed for either speeding or traffic signal violations during the Lincoln Police Department “Back to School” traffic enforcement project during August.

508 people got speeding tickets in school zones, and two dozen got tickets for traffic signal and sign violations. 78 were caught with no insurance, 160 with no vehicle registration, 18 for driving while suspended, and 4 people had narcotics with them when they were stopped in the school zones.

The project was conducted from August 20th through September 7th with specific emphasis on traffic enforcement in and around the public and parochial schools throughout Lincoln. The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

A complete list of the violations:

Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 1484

Official Speeding Citations 508

Speeding Warnings 125

Traffic Signal Citations 14

Traffic Signal Warnings 12

Stop Sign Citations 2

Stop Sign Warnings 3

Seatbelt Citations 130

Seatbelt Warnings 38

Child Restraint Citations 5

No Insurance Citations 78

No Insurance Warnings 60

No Valid Registration Citations 160

No Valid Registration Warnings 84

Other Traffic Violations 69

Other Traffic Violation Warnings 156

Suspended Drivers 18

Criminal Arrests 14

Narcotic Arrests 4

