School Resource Officer, Security Guard Assaulted By Student Who Had Drug Pipe In Backpack
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–A 16-year-old student at Lincoln Northeast High School was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, after he allegedly assaulted a school resource officer, a school security guard and had drug paraphernalia.
Lincoln Police say it was around 9am Monday, when school administrators had talked to the student, who was showing signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and had a backpack that strongly smelled of marijuana. Investigators say the student was escorted to the school nurse’ office to be evaluated. About that time, administrators called the student’s parent, told them what happened and got permission to look inside the backpack.
Police say the student then got uncooperative and administrators called the school resource officer to talk to the student. After about 15 minutes of trying to calm the student down, police say he gripped the backpack under his seat and threatened the officer. Because of how the student reacted, police say the SRO got concerned about what was in the backpack and took it from the student. The student started punching the officer and threw him into a file cabinet. A school security guard intervened by trying to gain control of the student, who then started to punch and kick him.
After struggling for a few minutes, the officer and security guard were able to put the handcuffs on the student. But the student managed to shove his body backwards against the officer, causing him to fall. After putting the student into the police cruiser, the officer looked through the backpack and found a glass marijuana pipe.
Police say the school resource officer suffered several lacerations and bruising, while the security guard had a back injury and lacerations.
The student wasn’t hurt.