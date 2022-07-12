School Employee Raises Negotiated
Lincoln, NE (July 12, 2022) The Lincoln Board of Education has approved negotiated agreements with several employee groups that include salary and benefit increases for the next school year. This approval comes as hiring for the school year is ramping up with another Interview Fair on Friday, July 15.
LPS will be holding interviews for paraeducators, bus drivers, transportation paras, food service workers, food service manager trainees, head bakers, head cooks and custodians. The event on July 15 runs from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Culler Middle School located at 5201 Vine Street. Anyone interested can fill out an application at the event – or ahead of time online – and be interviewed on Friday.
“This is an important time for our schools as we prepare for the next school year and we need to get staff hired and trained prior to the start of school on August 15,” said Jessi Stilwagon, Human Resources specialist. “We have nearly 150 open positions across the district that need to be filled, and these are people who are instrumental in providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students.”
The current salary ranges for the employee groups are as follows:
-
Paraeducators: $14.17 – $17.90 per hour plus hourly service year stipends after the first year
-
Food Service: $15.00 – $22.57 per hour
-
Custodial*: $16.09 – $24.36 per hour
-
Bus Drivers*: $23.00 per hour with paid training to obtain a CDL and up to $1,500 hiring bonus
-
Transportation Paras*: $14.63 with up to a $1,000 hiring bonus
* these employee groups are still negotiating next year’s agreements.