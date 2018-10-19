POTTER, Neb. (AP) – The cook who mixed kangaroo meat into the chili he made for students at a Nebraska Panhandle school has lost his job. Potter-Dix Schools Superintendent, Mike Williams, said Thursday the junior/senior high school’s head cook in Potter, Kevin Frei, no longer works for the district. Williams said in a Wednesday letter to parents that Frei told him he’d augmented the chili’s beef on Oct. 10 with kangaroo meat because it is lean and nutritious. Williams says the meat came from a food distributor, which must meet federal requirements. Williams says he doesn’t think the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous, but it was “without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet.” He apologized for any anxiety the exotic ingredient may have caused and vowed that such incidents will not recur.

The post School Cook Who Added Kangaroo Meat to Chili Loses Job appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.