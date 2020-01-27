(KFOR NEWS January 27, 2020) More than 200 observations of School Choice Week are planned around the state by schools, organizations and individuals in Nebraska.
Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 209 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.
One of the biggest events taking place in Nebraska will be a huge indoor rally on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Warner Chamber at the State Capitol. Around the country, For a preview of local events planned in Nebraska, explore the events and updates listed atschoolchoiceweek.com/states/nebraska.
In Nebraska, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.
National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.
