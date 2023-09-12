School Bus Rolls In Tuesday Collision Near Palmyra

PALMYRA–(KFOR Sept. 12)–A school bus crash Tuesday morning along Highway 2 about a mile east of Palmyra that left several students with injuries is under investigation.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, several students between the ages of five and 14 were found with mostly minor injuries. All nine kids aboard the bus were taken to Bryan Health Center West in Lincoln with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Parents were reunited with their kids at the hospital. Two drivers involved in the crash were also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Patrol says that a preliminary investigation showed the school bus was westbound on Highway 2 when it was slowing down to turn onto a driveway. A westbound pickup truck failed to slow down and rear-ended the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.