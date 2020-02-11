School Bond Election Leading By Comfortable Margin
Initial results released by the Election Commissioner’s office show a $290 Million School Bond issue cruising toward victory.
60.71% of the ballots cast were in favor of the issue, and 39.29% were against, as of 5:01 P.M. Tuesday. Final results are expected within an hour, after ballots delivered to the Election Commissioner’s office Tuesday are tabulated and added to the running total.
Just under 43,000 ballots had been cast in the initial batch of results released, about 24% of Lincoln’s registered voters.