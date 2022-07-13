Scholarship Aims to Help Non-Traditional Students in Rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, NEB. (July 13, 2022) – From EMT training to a nursing degree and other college credits, non-traditional students are getting the much-needed support to obtain their educational goals with the Nebraska Rural Radio Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Max & Eric Brown.
“Vibrant rural communities are critical to the success of agriculture and all of Nebraska. This scholarship supports individuals who are committed to making a difference in rural Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 scholarships and will award up to $2,500 to non-traditional students, age 25 or older, living in Nebraska’s rural communities. Applicants must be pursuing an education in Nebraska including, but not limited to, community college, technical school, or training programs.
Past winners have demonstrated their commitment to the future of agriculture and rural towns. Past recipients serve their communities as educators, EMTs, nurses, and more, while contributing to their farm and ranch operations.
“No matter the field of study, we are looking for applicants who will contribute to a higher quality of life in their communities, and we know there are so many qualified candidates out there. What is great about this scholarship is that it is so flexible and can support many kinds of education and training. We urge people to spread the word about this scholarship and encourage people to apply,” said Schafer.
Max and Eric Brown spent their careers serving rural Nebraska, and this scholarship promotes their vision of continued success across the state.
Applications are due August 1. More information and the online application can be found at https://nefbfoundation.org/scholarships/.
The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit www.nefbfoundation.org.