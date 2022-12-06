SCC’s fall commencement is Dec. 15 at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln, NE (Dec. 6, 2022) – Close to 600 students will earn their degrees, diplomas or certificates from Southeast Community College during fall commencement exercises on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in downtown Lincoln. Students from Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses will be participating.

“On behalf of everyone at Southeast Community College, we extend our congratulations to all of our graduating students and their families,” said Nancy McConkey, administrative director of Registration and Records. “Earning an educational credential is an achievement, and we are honored to be part of their educational journey. We look forward to celebrating with our graduates and their guests!”

Dr. Mike Baumgartner, executive director of Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, will be the featured commencement speaker. Baumgartner has been in this role since 2014. Prior to that he served as vice president for finance and special projects at Complete College America. Dr. Baumgartner has three degrees in political science: a B.A. from the University of Missouri, an M.A. from The Ohio State University, and a Ph.D. from Indiana University. “Southeast graduates have persevered through many tests; diagnostic, educational and metaphorical, during the COVID-19 pandemic to achieve their educational objectives,” said Baumgartner. “I look forward to commending their flexibility, ingenuity, tenacity, and desire, traits that will serve them well as they transition from students to lifelong learners.”

Only clear bags will be allowed inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, as well as small clutch-sized purses. Pictures will be allowed after the ceremony is complete.