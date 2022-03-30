SCC’s Entrepreneurship Center announces new director
Lincoln, NE (March 30, 2022) The Entrepreneurship Center of SCC is excited to welcome its new director, Amy Jurgens. Amy previously worked as a career coach for SCC and will begin her duties with the Entrepreneurship Center on April 4.
“I am very excited about this opportunity and be back at SCC,” she said. “I look forward to working with everyone and growing the entrepreneurship center and outreach into the counties that SCC serves.”
To celebrate, the Center will host a special “Perk Up Thursday” event to welcome Amy back to SCC. This will take place in the third-floor common area at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. All are invited to attend this free meeting. Come ready to network with fellow entrepreneurs, meet and welcome Amy, and, of course, perk up with some free Canyon Coffee!
The E-ship center is also announcing the return of Cat Leverett as one of our newest entrepreneurs. Leverett will be starting her new business, Clever Connections. Leverett was previously an administrative assistant in the E-ship center.
Perk Up Thursday is a coffee and networking event held at 10 a.m. in the Entrepreneurship Center each week. Guest speakers are invited to share their story and answer questions about being a local business owner. These events are always free and open to the public – all are welcome to attend. Coffee is provided.