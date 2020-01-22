SCC Board Appoints Tim Cerveny To Fill Vacant At-Large Seat

LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 22)-The Southeast Community College Board of Governors, during a special meeting Tuesday in York, unanimously appointed Tim Cerveny of Wilber to fill the vacant at-large seat on the Board. The Board’s at-large seat was vacated last November upon the death of Steven Ottmann.
Cerveny graduated from SCC in December 1991 with a degree in Electromechanical Technology and spent 13 years with Nebraska Public Power District. During his time at NPPD, Cerveny held a management position and was involved in the building of a Beatrice power station.
Cerveny earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Bellevue University in 2013. He has worked for NMPP Energy in Lincoln as manager of resources and transmission since June 2016.
Cerveny was one of four candidates selected for interviews from a pool of 31 applicants. Each of the four finalists was asked the same seven questions by Board Chairperson Nancy Seim. After interviews were completed the Board deliberated before voting 8-0 in favor of Cerveny.
Cerveny will be sworn in during the Board’s Feb. 18 meeting in Lincoln. His term ends in mid-January 2021.
