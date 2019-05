Lincoln Police are on the hunt for an unknown suspect who pointed a gun out the window at a group of teens. The incident happened Saturday night around 10:15 near SW 14th and West South. A 14 year old victim and 20 friends were playing high and go seek when a 2005 to 2008 Silver Dodge Stratus rolled up with 2 to 4 black males inside. One of the males allegedly pointed a gun out the window. Police are now are searching for the vehicle.

