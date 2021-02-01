Scammers Using Accident Reports To Con Victims Out Of Money, Prompting Change To LPD’s Website
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–You might notice a change to the accident reports listed on the Lincoln Police Department’s website.
You now have to know the case number or name and date of birth of the person involved in the accident to access the report.
That’s because a large number of people listed on those reports recently have been targeted by scammers, who identify themselves as an officer or detective with LPD and request payment for various legal matters through MoneyPaks or other prepaid cards. LPD says they have investigated 86 cases where 46 victims were scammed out of money. Total loss is close to $31,000.
LPD and other law enforcement will never call to ask for direct payment of fines, court costs, warrants or other legal matters.