Scammer Claiming To Be Lincoln Officer In Taking Money From People

Someone is posing as a Lincoln Police officer to scam people out of money.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says a man, who had called from a “spoofed” phone number from the Ainsworth area of north-central Nebraska, claimed to be Officer Wagner or Deputy Wagner from the Lincoln Police Department and threatened to arrest people he contacted if they didn’t send him money.

In one case, a victim lost $980 while another suffered $300 in losses by putting money onto a money card and reading the card numbers over the phone.

Another victim, though, put an actual police officer on the phone. Sands says the fake officer hung up. She emphasized officers will never call to solicit money from people to prevent their arrest.

Also, if you get a call like this, ask for their name and badge number, which can be verified by calling Lincoln Police dispatch number at 402-441-6000.

