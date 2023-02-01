Savona Named New GM For Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–ASM Global has announced that Tim Savona has been named the new general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl. He will begin his job February 13.

Savona comes to Lincoln from Sioux City, Iowa, where he served in the same role for the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theater. Savona takes over the Lincoln position for Tom Lorenz, who passed away in October and had served as PBA and Pinewood Bowl G-M since 2013.

“I am thrilled to be leading the team at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl Theater. This next-step opportunity in joining ASM Global will allow me to work closely with our clients at the City of Lincoln and University of Nebraska-Lincoln,” Savona said in a news release to KFOR News.

Savona served as General Manager at other arenas and event centers in Idaho, Colorado and Iowa, including event manager for the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA to organize, construct, and manage the events in four separate venues under one roof: Wells Fargo Arena, Hy-Vee Hall Convention Center, Veterans Memorial Auditorium, and the Polk County Convention Complex.

Savona started his career in minor league baseball, where he managed and provided hospitality and concession services for the Charleston Riverdogs in South Carolina and oversaw operations for the Grand Prairie Airhogs baseball team in Texas, which included stadium and event operations.

“Tim is known as one of the industry’s most experienced venue managers who has facilitated and collaborated on many of the country’s most high-profile events throughout his almost 20-year career,” said Doug Thornton, ASM Global Executive Vice President, Stadium Arena and Theater Division. “Tim is a true professional that brings with him a unique perspective to Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl Theater.”