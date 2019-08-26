Save some dough and CUT the Cord!
Well, I did it. After being with my satellite (unnamed) company for 12 years we are done.
I won’t tell you how much I was paying per month for the majority of the channels on this provider but it was pretty stupid. Especially compared to what I’m getting now, less than half the cost and I’m only missing 2 channels (Comedy Central and Paramount network, meh)
So if you are thinking about doing this, here’s a good plan that may work for you.
Keep a record of your shows/channels you watch over a 2 week period. For me it was a notebook, old school for sure.
Be sure to include any sports (hockey, for me) that aren’t in season.
Picked up on my Amazon Fire stick:
Hulu +
Netflix
ESPN +
NHL app/network
plus my TV already has a ton of free channels thru Pluto TV
YOU CAN DO THIS.