Saturday Morning Motel Fire in West Lincoln Ruled Arson

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–Lincoln Police are investigating what’s now being considered as an arson from Saturday morning at a motel off of SW 20th and West “O” Street.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas says a fire investigator found five different locations inside a room where it appeared a fire was made, ruling it a first-degree arson. Thomas says about $20,000 damage was done and no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made. If you have information about this arson case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.