104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Saturday Morning Motel Fire in West Lincoln Ruled Arson

June 24, 2024 1:13PM CDT
Share
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–Lincoln Police are investigating what’s now being considered as an arson from Saturday morning at a motel off of SW 20th and West “O” Street.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas says a fire investigator found five different locations inside a room where it appeared a fire was made, ruling it a first-degree arson. Thomas says about $20,000 damage was done and no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made.  If you have information about this arson case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Blaze Events