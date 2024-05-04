Saturday Morning Fire Heavily Damages Southeast Lincoln Church

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–A fire early Saturday morning did major damage to a southeast Lincoln church.

LFR crews were called to New Covenant Community Church near 84th and Old Cheney and when crews arrived, they reported fire into the roof. LFR said a lightning strike is suspected but not confirmed to be the cause of the fire. According to the fire inspector’s initial estimate, the fire caused $1.5 million in damage to the building, with a large amount of the damage up in-between the roof and the ceiling.

No reports of any injuries.