Saturday Boys & Girls District Basketball Scoreboard: Feb. 24
Boys
A1 Semifinal
Bellevue West 83, Columbus 40
Omaha Westview at Lincoln North Star
A2 Semifinal
Millard North 95, Lincoln High 45
Lincoln Southwest 60, Millard South 39
A3 Semifinal
Omaha Westside 86, Omaha Benson 38
Omaha Bryan 55, Millard West 45
A4 Semifinal
Omaha North 58, Norfolk 43
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-LaVista South
A5 Semifinal
Creighton Prep 65, Fremont 31
Papillion-LaVista at Lincoln Southeast
A6 Semifinal
Lincoln Pius X 73, North Platte 42
Omaha Central 76, Lincoln East 48
A7 Semifinal
Gretna 66, Lincoln Northeast 34
Grand Island at Kearney
Girls
B1 Championship
Omaha Skutt 69, McCook 37
B2 Championship
Elkhorn North 73, Blair 45
B3 Championship
Norris 61, York 49
B4 Championship
Beatrice 56, Grand Island Northwest 29
B5 Championship
Gretna East 40, Crete 26
B6 Championship
Waverly 55, Bennington 51
B7 Championship
Scottsbluff 52, Elkhorn 44
B8 Championship
South Sioux City 57, Seward 38