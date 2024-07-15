Saturday Afternoon Stabbing in Central Lincoln Being Investigated

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–A 33-year-old man was apparently stabbed by a 32-year-old man he knew, after a dispute over a mutual relationship.

This happened early Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the U-Stop off of 27th and “E” Street. Lincoln Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Any information on this incident, you can contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.