Sasse’s Cyber Suggestion Adopted

Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse has been telling his Senate colleagues that the U-S is at serious risk because of a lack of coordinated cyber security measures. Wednesday, the Senate passed the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, including Sasse’s proposal for a national Cyber Solarium Commission The measure now heads to the President’s desk.

“This is a critical step but, frankly, Washington is late to the game and we’re going to need to hustle,” said Sasse. “The painful truth is that America doesn’t have a cyber strategy but our enemies do. Russia, China, and others are hacking our data, attacking our infrastructure, and working to exploit divisions between Americans. Right now, we’re not doing enough to deter these attacks. America has to draw up our cyber playbook. The Cyber Solarium Commission, included in this year’s national defense bill, will lead a top to bottom review and build a cyber doctrine to protect our interests. Let’s get to work.”

Loosely modeled on President Eisenhower’s 1953 Solarium Commission, the Cyberspace Solarium Commission is designed to develop clear consensus on a strategic approach to protecting and defending the United States in cyberspace. If signed by the President, a 14-member commission will be composed of representatives from the Executive Branch, Legislative Branch, and private sector who have expertise and experience in both the cyberspace and national security.

The Commission will be charged with producing a final report that outlines a path forward for the United States Government by September 1, 2019. The report will be submitted to the congressional defense committees, the congressional intelligence committees, the Director of National Intelligence, the Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security.

