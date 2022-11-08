Sasse Proposed Contract Worth $1 Million/Year At UF

(KFOR NEWS November 8, 2022) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, stands to make more than 5 times what he made in Washington D.C. as a U.S. Senator if he is approved Thursday to become president of the University of Florida.

Gainesville WCJB-TV reports Sasse’s 5 year contract is worth $1 million a year. Sasse makes less than $200,000 as a U.S. senator.

If he stays for 5 years, Sasse gets a retention bonus of $1 million. He can also get up to a $150,000 performance bonus each year.

The university will also put in $150,000 a year toward his retirement plan. Sasse will be required to live in the university-owned president’s house…and he can be fired with or without a reason.

The Florida Board of Governors votes Thursday.

