Sasse On His Supreme Court Vote

Washington, D.C. — Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, issued the following statement:

“I’m voting for confirmation because of the evidence and Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications. After spending more than 150 hours doing my homework, I completed my reading of the FBI’s seventh background investigation this morning. This broken and politicized process has further undermined public trust. Washington embarrassed itself for the last month, but it is clear that most Americans are yearning for more than tribal blood feuds.”

