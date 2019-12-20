Sasse Named To Senate Finance Committee

(KFOR NEWS December 20, 2019) Sen. Ben Sasse has landed a seat on the powerful Senate Finance Committee. That panel has sweeping jurisdiction over trade policy, tax structure and health programs covered under the Social Security Act such as Medicare and Medicaid.
In a statement to KFOR NEWS, Senator Sasse said, “This is an incredible opportunity to work on some big issues that hit home for our state,” Sasse said in a press release. “Our farmers and ranchers depend on trade to feed the world, and now Nebraska has a seat at the Senate’s most powerful trade committee. Trade, tax, and health policy matter to moms and dads who work hard to give their kids the best shot they can.”
Sasse will continue to serve on the Intelligence, Judiciary and Banking Committees.
