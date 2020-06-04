Sasse Marks Tiananmen Square Anniversary with Legislation Intro
Today, on the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse introduced legislation that would allow the United States to automatically grant asylum for Hong Kongers.
“Americans can honor the memory of those who stood for freedom in Tiananmen Square in 1989 by standing in solidarity with Hong Kong today. The United States must always be a refuge for victims of communism. Hong Kong’s bravest – men and women who
have fought communism’s tyranny and oppression – will find safety here until their home is free. Americans must stand with our U.K. and Taiwanese allies in extending lifelines of liberty to the people of Hong Kong. We will welcome these Hong Kongers with
open arms.” said Sasse.
The Sasse legislation grants asylum to individuals who currently possess the Right of Abode (Permanent Residency) in Hong Kong by birth and who have maintained a continuous residency in Hong Kong since.