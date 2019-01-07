Sasse Makes Move Over To Intelligence Committee

Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator Ben Sasse is no longer a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He’s landed a coveted seat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sasse isn’t filling a vacancy on the 15-member committee, but rather replacing Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, who’s moving to the Senate Finance Committee.

Senator Sasse will continue to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee along with the Banking and Joint Economic Committees.

KFOR News plans to talk with Sen. Sasse Monday morning to get more insight on his change of committees, plus thoughts on the government shutdown.