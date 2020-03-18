Sasse: Instead of Washington-Centric Bailouts, Let Governors Direct Spending
(KFOR NEWS March 18, 2020) As the United States Senate considers massive economic legislation to address the coronavirus fallout, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse slammed Washington-driven, industry-by-industry bailouts and called instead for more than half of economic relief spending to be administered by the 50 state Governors.
“Right now, the plan around here is basically to just to start shoveling money out of a helicopter – and the most important debate is whether or not Republicans or Democrats get to shovel the money first. This is a bad idea,” Sasse said of the House bill’s approach. “We don’t need a policy where Washington, D.C., handpicks winners and losers. There’s no one here in this chamber that’s actually competent to do that. We are indeed in a period of extraordinary uncertainty, but no politician actually knows what happens next week, let alone six months from now and humility would require us to admit that a bit more… Main Street is going to be the place where lots of the pain is ultimately shouldered from this crisis. And when Wall Street needs something, Wall Street hires K Street and Congress is told by K Street what they want and that’s usually what ends up in the bill. When Main Street needs something they drive to Lincoln, they drive to Indianapolis and Nashville, and Columbus, and Albany, and Sacramento… As long as Congress is debating spending… I’m going to be fighting to make sure that we give more than half of it to our governors to distribute.”
Sasse’s full remarks are available here
