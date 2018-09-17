SASSE: Drain The Swamp…For Real

Sasse’s New Ethics Reforms Go After Both Parties, Executive and Legislative Branches



Washington, D.C. – Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, has rolled out five ethics reform bills aimed at actually draining the swamp.

“Everybody talks about draining the swamp but nobody actually does it,” said Senator Sasse. “Both parties talk a big game on the campaign trail, but then look the other way as soon they get a taste of power. These bills are going chafe both parties and, frankly, that’s the only way this gets done.” Senator Sasse’s legislation would:

1. Prohibit cabinet members and their immediate family from soliciting donations from foreign sources. No more Clintons using high office to line their own pockets. Legislative text available here.

2. Require that presidential and vice-presidential candidates’ tax returns are disclosed. Voters deserve basic information about the financial situation of their potential chief executive. Make sure they can get it by requiring the IRS disclose candidates tax returns. Legislative text available here.

3. Create a public database of congressional HR settlements, make disclosure quicker, and increase personal financial liability for members of congress. Voters should be able to expect transparency from their representatives when accusations of improper conduct are settled. At the end of the day, giving constituents information is the best way to make sure that elected representatives are held accountable. Legislative text available here.

4. Prohibit members of Congress from buying or selling stocks during their time in office. Members of Congress are supposed to do what’s best for their constituents, not their 401K. Legislative text available here.

5. Put a stopper in D.C.’s infamous Revolving Door with a lifetime ban on members of Congress making money lobbying. Washington’s legislator-to-lobbyist pipeline is cutting out the input of families and small businesses who can’t pay to play. That’s wrong. Getting elected to the U.S. Congress should be honest work, not a lottery ticket. Legislative text available here.

After the death of Senator John McCain, Sasse made clear the need to honor Senator McCain rightly with legislation that is “big and disruptive and uncomfortable for Washington, D.C.” Video of his remarks is available here.

The post SASSE: Drain The Swamp…For Real appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.