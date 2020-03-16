Sasse Calls For Automatic 90-Day Tax Deadline Extension
(KFOR NEWS March 16, 2020) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, urged the Treasury Department and IRS to give taxpayers an automatic 90-day tax extension given the impact of coronavirus.
“With all of the stress and uncertainty of coronavirus, the last thing that families need to be worried about is the taxman’s deadline,” said Sasse after sending the letter. “An automatic, nation-wide, 90-day tax extension would help families, boost small businesses, and put billions of dollars into the economy when we need it most.”
Sasse’s full letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is available here
