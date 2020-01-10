Sasse Calls Bureau of Prisons “Clowns”

(KFOR NEWS January 10, 2020) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, is upset that surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the day of his first apparent suicide attempt was deleted.
Blasting the Bureau of Prisons, Senator Sasse said, quote, “These clowns are making Barney Fife look like Sherlock Holmes. The video is gone, the Bureau of Prisons won’t breathe a word, there’s no final investigative report, and the American people deserve some pretty basic answers. The whole thing is a flagrant miscarriage of justice from start to finish,” end quote.
READ MORE: City prepares for weekend snow