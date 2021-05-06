Sasse And Finance Committee Republicans Call for Cuomo Investigation
(KFOR NEWS May 6, 2021) Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, along with a group of Senate Finance Committee Republicans, called on Chairman Wyden to open an investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s cover-up of the nursing home death toll.
“This committee has direct oversight on this issue and a responsibility to act when HHS is unable to do its job due to a state deliberately misleading investigators or health officials. Nursing homes have been held accountable for failures to report coronavirus disease data to CMS, and state leaders should be as well,” the Senators write.
Last week, the New York Times reported that the cover-up of the death toll numbers was far worse than had been previously known with Cuomo’s aides overruling state health officials from releasing the actual numbers of COVID-19 deaths.
Senator Sasse was joined by Senators Chuck Grassley (IA), John Thune (SD), Tim Scott (SC), John Barrasso (WY), and James Lankford (OK).
