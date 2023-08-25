Sandhills Global To Get Naming Rights for the Lancaster Event Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 24)–The Lancaster County Ag Society Board of Directors on Thursday approved of a contract with Lincoln-based Sandhills Global for the naming rights of the Lancaster Event Center.

The Sandhills Global Event Center will remain home to the Lancaster County Super Fair and serve as the largest event complex in the county, annually bringing in $60-to-$70-million in out-of-county/state visitor incremental spending. That includes the National High School Finals Rodeo that’s set to return in 2026 and 2027 and the Nebraska Ag Expo.

Sandhills Global CEO Shawn Peed said in a statement their brand aligns well with the types of events and visitors at the center and it stands to benefit both organizations and the community.

In addition to the new branding name, the Event Center is completing fundraising for a $10-million infrastructure modernization that will begin this fall. That would include lighting, digital signage, flooring, kitchen capacity, drainage and parking lots.