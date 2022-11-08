Salvation Army To Light Tree Of Lights Friday

Lincoln, NE (November 7, 2022) The Salvation Army in Lincoln invites the public to the Tree of Lights Kickoff on Friday, Nov. 11, at HOME Real Estate, 5322 O St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature musical entertainment, face painting, children’s activities, photos with Santa, refreshments, and the lighting of the Tree of Lights. This event is free to the public. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.

This ceremony kicks off the beginning of The Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign, a fundraising initiative to support the programs and services available at The Salvation Army in Lincoln. The Salvation Army serves the Lincoln-Lancaster community through feeding programs, social services, youth enrichment programs, anti-human trafficking efforts, emergency disaster response services, fine arts education, and more. This year’s fundraising goal for The Salvation Army in Lincoln is $625,000.

Eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised for the Tree of Lights Campaign stays in the Lincoln community. Whether you give to the red kettles or offer your time as a volunteer, your support helps The Salvation Army “Do the Most Good” in Lincoln. To volunteer or to make a financial gift, visit www.LincolnSalvationArmy.org.

For more information about the Tree of Lights Campaign, contact Major Mark Anderson at 402-770-6780 or [email protected].

The Salvation Army’s red kettles will be located across the Lincoln community from Nov. 9 to Dec. 24. Volunteer bell ringers can sign up at www.RegistertoRing.org.