Salvation Army of Lincoln’s ‘Back to School Backpack Drive’ is Underway

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–Going on through August 5 is the Salvation Army of Lincoln’s Back to School Backpack Drive, in helping kids get ready for the new school year.

In addition to backpacks, socks are needed and school supplies can be donated, too. Salvation Army Captain Kelsie Moreno tells KFOR News those in need can sign their child up for a backpack during registration week, which is July 29 through August 2.

“Registration is on a walk-in basis. They just need to bring a photo ID and then either a copy of the school registration or something that proves they have a school-aged child,” Moreno said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army off of 27th and Potter, or you can find a blue collection barrel at Madonna Long Term Care, the Genesis Fitness in east Lincoln, or ASI, Incorporated. Donations can also be made here: Salvation Army of Lincoln.