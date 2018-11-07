Salvation Army Begins Tree Of Lights Campaign

The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights is up for the 129th year in Lincoln. It’s at Home Real Estate at 53rd and O Streets, signaling the beginning of the familiar Red Kettle Campaign. Salvation Army Lincoln Major Mark Anderson says the kettles and bell ringers will appear at stores on Friday. Once again, the giant Christmas tree will show the progress of the campaign.

“The tree will change from all red to white by Christmas Eve” he said. “At the top we have a giant star that will light as soon as we reach the goal.” This year’s goal for the campaign is $675,000, representing about half of the organization’s budget for its Lincoln operations.

Anderson says the booming economy has not helped society’s poorest people.

“Everything is trending upward as far as those that we’re helping” he said. “Even with the Thanksgiving baskets, we’re trending a little bit ahead of last year.”

The Salvation Army, at 27th and Potter, gives out food boxes to families that apply. Each box contains the material for a full Thanksgiving dinner. Anyone who wishes to help with the cost of the effort, or would like to donate turkeys or other Thanksgiving fixings can drop them off at the Salvation Army’s headquarters just north of 27th and Holdrege.