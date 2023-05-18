SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Walk-off Grand Slam Gives Sioux Falls the Win over Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota –(News Release May 17)– Second baseman Nate Samson hit his 50th career home run, but the ‘Dogs allowed seven runs in the 9th inning and lost 11-8 to the Sioux Falls Canaries on a walk-off grand slam from second baseman Jordan Barth at Sioux Falls Stadium on Wednesday night.

Samson’s two-run homer gave Lincoln a 6-4 lead in the 6th inning, but the ‘Dogs were walked off for the second time in three games and dropped a fourth consecutive game after winning the season opener.

Lincoln (1-4) fell behind 4-0 in 2nd before scoring eight unanswered runs. Samson’s RBI single made it 4-1 in the 3rd and RF Connor Panasmade it 4-2 with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Third baseman Luke Roskam tied the game with a two-run single in the 5th before Samson’s two-run homer gave the ‘Dogs their first lead of the series in the 6th. Leftfielder Aaron Takacs scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4 in the 8th and catcher Zach Millerpicked up his first ‘Dogs RBI with a bases-loaded walk that made it 8-4 in the 9th.

The Canaries (3-3) rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the 9th. Welington Dotelmade it 8-5 with an RBI double before Mike Hartdrove in two with a single up the middle.

After LHP David Zoz replaced RHP Matt Cronin, a walk to Hunter Claninloaded the bases with one out. Barth then hit a grand slam for his first homer of the year and the Canaries won their second game of the series.

Nic Laio allowed four runs over 3 and 2/3 innings in his first start, while R.J. Freure, Carson Lance and Steffon Moore combined for 4 and 1/3 scoreless innings. Cronin allowed four runs in 1/3 of an inning and Zoz took the loss after giving up the grand slam. Cam Touchette went 2-for-4 with a double and two walks from the leadoff spot, while Samson had three RBI’s and Lincoln’s first homer of the year.

The series concludes Thursday night at 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 6:05 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.