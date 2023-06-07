SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Samson’s Extra Innings Home Run Helps Lincoln Defeat KC Monarchs

Nate Samson had three hits including the go-ahead three-run homer in the 10th inning, and RHP Nic Laio struck out the final three batters in a 10-7 win for the Saltdogs over the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field on Tuesday night.

Samson had his third multi-hit game in the last four and his second homer came with helped the Saltdogs (8-14) snap a five-game skid and even the series.

Kansas City (14-9) opened the scoring with a solo homer from LF Jacob Robson in the 1st inning. After SS Drew Devine tied the game with an RBI groundout in the 5th, the Monarchs scored twice in the bottom-half of the inning on Robson’s RBI triple and a sacrifice fly from 1B Jan Hernandez.

The ‘Dogs then put together a six-run 6th inning. CF Nick Anderson tied the game with a two-run triple before 1B Yanio Perez gave Lincoln a lead on an RBI single. Later in the inning DH Aaron Takacs added a run on an RBI single and Devine hit his first homer of the year – a two-run shot – to make it 7-3.

The Monarchs got a run back in the 7th on an RBI groundout from Hernandez and 3B Gavin Collins hit a solo homer in the 8th to make it 7-5.

Kansas City tied it with two in the 9th. C Chris Herrmann’s first hit of the series was an RBI single to score Robson and Hernandez later scored on a wild pitch to tie it at 7.

Samson gave the ‘Dogs the lead for good with his two-out, three-run homer in the 10th and Nic Laio – after the bases were loaded with nobody out – struck out Robson, Hernandez and Herrmann to pick up the save.

LHP John Bezdicek went five innings and allowed three runs, while RHP R.J. Freure pitched a scoreless 6th inning. RHP Carter Hope gave up two runs in one and 2/3 innings and LHP Steffon Moore allowed two runs in one and 1/3 innings.

The ‘Dogs and Monarchs will play the finale Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and can be seen by purchasing a subscription to aabaseball.tv. Radio coverage on KFOR FM101.5/1240AM resumes on Friday when the Saltdogs open a nine-game homestand with the first of three against the Sioux Falls Canaries.