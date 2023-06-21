SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Roskam’s Two Homers Power Lincoln to Win Over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Canada–(News Release June 20)–Cather Luke Roskam hit two homers, pitcher Tanner Brown had a quality start, and the Lincoln Saltdogs beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-1 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Shaw Park.

Roskam’s first homer came in the 5th, a three-run shot that gave Lincoln (16-17) a 3-1 lead after the Goldeyes (13-21) had scored first on an RBI double from RF Max Murphy in the 3rd inning.

The ‘Dogs scored three more times in the 5th. Short Stop Drew Devine hit a sacrifice fly and 1B Yanio Perez hit a two-run double to make it 6-1.

That was plenty of support for Brown, who allowed just one run over 6 and 2/3 innings to pick up his first win as a ‘Dog. He gave up three hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

Roskam’s second homer was a solo shot in the 8th inning and the ‘Dogs picked up a ninth win when trailing this season.

Perez, Roskam and Perez each had multi-hit games while Roskam had four-plus RBIs for the second time this season. DH Zane Zurbrugg singled to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Nic Laio pitched 1 and 1/3 innings scoreless and Carson Lance tossed a scoreless 9th inning. The ‘Dogs have now won eight of their last 10 games and with the win are just one game below .500.

The series continues Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:05 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.