SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Shuts Out Fargo-Moorhead on Wednesday Night

LINCOLN–(News Release May 24)–Nick Andersonhit his third homer of the homestand, and the ‘Dogs shut out the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 8-0, at Haymarket Park on Wednesday night

Anderson’s solo homer in the 6th was his team-leading fourth of the season, and Lincoln (4-7) had its largest margin of victory this year.

The ‘Dogs opened the scoring on Anderson’s RBI double in the 1st. Luke Roskam later singled in Anderson to make it 2-0.

Lincoln extended the lead in the 5th. SS Drew Devine doubled in 3B Aaron Takacs– one of Devine’s three hits on the night. Later in the inning, RF Cam Touchette’ssacrifice fly gave Lincoln a 4-0 lead.

Anderson’s homer made it 5-0 in the 6th and 1B Yanio Perez gave the ‘Dogs an 8-0 lead with a three-run homer in the 8th inning.

Left-handed pitcher Abdallah Aris picked up his first win of the year, allowing five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings. RHP Zach Keenanpicked up his first professional save with four scoreless innings to close the game.

The ‘Dogs evened the series with the RedHawks (6-5) and the teams will play a rubber match tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.